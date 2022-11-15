 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Oil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,228.12 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,228.12 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 1,001.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.80 crore in September 2022 up 101.06% from Rs. 41.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.18 crore in September 2022 up 77.67% from Rs. 104.79 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 297.20 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.85% returns over the last 6 months and 50.14% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Oil Engines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,228.12 1,191.41 1,001.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,228.12 1,191.41 1,001.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 572.13 589.47 487.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 193.91 216.12 188.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.13 -41.33 -19.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.67 77.76 71.88
Depreciation 26.29 26.62 25.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.76 176.36 175.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.49 146.41 71.95
Other Income 5.40 5.54 7.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.89 151.95 79.31
Interest 46.81 41.91 22.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.08 110.04 57.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 113.08 110.04 57.31
Tax 30.62 28.37 15.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.46 81.67 41.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.46 81.67 41.68
Minority Interest 1.27 -0.52 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.07 0.39 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.80 81.54 41.68
Equity Share Capital 28.93 28.92 28.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 5.64 2.93
Diluted EPS 5.77 5.63 2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 5.64 2.93
Diluted EPS 5.77 5.63 2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

