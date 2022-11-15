Kirloskar Oil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,228.12 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,228.12 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 1,001.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.80 crore in September 2022 up 101.06% from Rs. 41.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.18 crore in September 2022 up 77.67% from Rs. 104.79 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 297.20 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.85% returns over the last 6 months and 50.14% over the last 12 months.