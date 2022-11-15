English
    Kirloskar Oil Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,228.12 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,228.12 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 1,001.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.80 crore in September 2022 up 101.06% from Rs. 41.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.18 crore in September 2022 up 77.67% from Rs. 104.79 crore in September 2021.

    Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.

    Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 297.20 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.85% returns over the last 6 months and 50.14% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Oil Engines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,228.121,191.411,001.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,228.121,191.411,001.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials572.13589.47487.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods193.91216.12188.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.13-41.33-19.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.6777.7671.88
    Depreciation26.2926.6225.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.76176.36175.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.49146.4171.95
    Other Income5.405.547.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.89151.9579.31
    Interest46.8141.9122.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.08110.0457.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax113.08110.0457.31
    Tax30.6228.3715.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.4681.6741.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.4681.6741.68
    Minority Interest1.27-0.52--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.39--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.8081.5441.68
    Equity Share Capital28.9328.9228.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.795.642.93
    Diluted EPS5.775.632.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.795.642.93
    Diluted EPS5.775.632.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
