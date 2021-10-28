Kirloskar Oil Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.44 crore, up 20.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,001.44 crore in September 2021 up 20.95% from Rs. 827.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.68 crore in September 2021 down 27.56% from Rs. 57.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.79 crore in September 2021 down 8.41% from Rs. 114.41 crore in September 2020.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.93 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.08 in September 2020.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 216.70 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.37% returns over the last 6 months and 121.46% over the last 12 months.