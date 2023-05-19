English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kirloskar Oil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,383.83 crore, up 17.08% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,383.83 crore in March 2023 up 17.08% from Rs. 1,181.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.91 crore in March 2023 up 13.82% from Rs. 69.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.49 crore in March 2023 up 31.24% from Rs. 151.24 crore in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 430.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.46% returns over the last 6 months and 204.45% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Oil Engines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,383.831,220.441,181.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,383.831,220.441,181.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials622.81561.82530.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods236.30180.07214.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.918.4920.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.5886.7175.71
    Depreciation26.1225.6325.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-3.60---4.07
    Other Expenses261.62191.17201.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.91166.55118.10
    Other Income10.466.797.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.37173.34125.90
    Interest63.9757.2035.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.40116.1490.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.40116.1490.63
    Tax29.9028.3923.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.5087.7567.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.5087.7567.51
    Minority Interest----1.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.410.400.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates78.9188.1569.33
    Equity Share Capital28.9528.9328.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.456.094.79
    Diluted EPS5.426.064.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.456.094.79
    Diluted EPS5.426.064.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Kirloskar Oil #Kirloskar Oil Engines #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 pm