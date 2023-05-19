Kirloskar Oil Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,383.83 crore, up 17.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,383.83 crore in March 2023 up 17.08% from Rs. 1,181.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.91 crore in March 2023 up 13.82% from Rs. 69.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.49 crore in March 2023 up 31.24% from Rs. 151.24 crore in March 2022.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2022.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 430.65 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.46% returns over the last 6 months and 204.45% over the last 12 months.