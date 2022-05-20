 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Oil Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,181.95 crore, up 8.72% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,181.95 crore in March 2022 up 8.72% from Rs. 1,087.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.33 crore in March 2022 down 11.16% from Rs. 78.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.24 crore in March 2022 down 1.7% from Rs. 153.86 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.40 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 141.45 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.75% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Oil Engines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,181.95 1,017.76 1,087.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,181.95 1,017.76 1,087.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 530.25 485.46 502.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 214.17 205.62 188.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.70 -7.24 -26.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.71 73.11 74.37
Depreciation 25.34 24.96 22.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -4.07 -- --
Other Expenses 201.75 173.04 201.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.10 62.81 124.22
Other Income 7.80 5.28 6.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.90 68.09 131.03
Interest 35.27 28.40 16.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.63 39.69 114.18
Exceptional Items -- -- -8.37
P/L Before Tax 90.63 39.69 105.81
Tax 23.12 10.63 27.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.51 29.06 78.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.51 29.06 78.12
Minority Interest 1.50 1.65 -0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.32 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.33 30.71 78.04
Equity Share Capital 28.92 28.92 28.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.79 2.12 5.40
Diluted EPS 4.79 2.12 5.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.79 2.12 5.40
Diluted EPS 4.79 2.12 5.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 20, 2022 12:00 pm
