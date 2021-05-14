Kirloskar Oil Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,087.17 crore, up 31.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,087.17 crore in March 2021 up 31.49% from Rs. 826.80 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.04 crore in March 2021 up 48.11% from Rs. 52.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.86 crore in March 2021 up 70.41% from Rs. 90.29 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 202.50 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.50% returns over the last 6 months and 90.77% over the last 12 months.