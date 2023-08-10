English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kirloskar Oil Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,543.37 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,543.37 crore in June 2023 up 29.54% from Rs. 1,191.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.53 crore in June 2023 up 53.95% from Rs. 81.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.58 crore in June 2023 up 52.65% from Rs. 178.57 crore in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 8.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 446.45 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.82% returns over the last 6 months and 182.38% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Oil Engines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,543.371,383.831,191.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,543.371,383.831,191.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials726.70622.81589.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods197.95236.30216.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.38-17.91-41.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.3796.5877.76
    Depreciation26.8026.1226.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---3.60-2.37
    Other Expenses238.79261.62178.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax237.38161.91146.41
    Other Income8.4010.465.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.78172.37151.95
    Interest76.4663.9741.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax169.32108.40110.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax169.32108.40110.04
    Tax44.4829.9028.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.8478.5081.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.8478.5081.67
    Minority Interest-----0.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.690.410.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.5378.9181.54
    Equity Share Capital28.9728.9528.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.675.455.64
    Diluted EPS8.655.425.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.675.455.64
    Diluted EPS8.655.425.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Kirloskar Oil #Kirloskar Oil Engines #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!