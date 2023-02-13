Kirloskar Oil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,220.44 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,220.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 1,017.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.15 crore in December 2022 up 187.04% from Rs. 30.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.97 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 93.05 crore in December 2021.