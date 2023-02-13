 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kirloskar Oil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,220.44 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,220.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 1,017.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.15 crore in December 2022 up 187.04% from Rs. 30.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.97 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 93.05 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Oil Engines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,220.44 1,228.12 1,017.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,220.44 1,228.12 1,017.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 561.82 572.13 485.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 180.07 193.91 205.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.49 -4.13 -7.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.71 78.67 73.11
Depreciation 25.63 26.29 24.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 191.17 206.76 173.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.55 154.49 62.81
Other Income 6.79 5.40 5.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.34 159.89 68.09
Interest 57.20 46.81 28.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.14 113.08 39.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.14 113.08 39.69
Tax 28.39 30.62 10.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.75 82.46 29.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.75 82.46 29.06
Minority Interest -- 1.27 1.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.40 0.07 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.15 83.80 30.71
Equity Share Capital 28.93 28.93 28.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 5.79 2.12
Diluted EPS 6.06 5.77 2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 5.79 2.12
Diluted EPS 6.06 5.77 2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited