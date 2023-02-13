Kirloskar Oil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,220.44 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,220.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 1,017.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.15 crore in December 2022 up 187.04% from Rs. 30.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.97 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 93.05 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2021.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 315.25 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 99.71% returns over the last 6 months and 99.90% over the last 12 months.