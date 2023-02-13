English
    Kirloskar Oil Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,220.44 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,220.44 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 1,017.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.15 crore in December 2022 up 187.04% from Rs. 30.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.97 crore in December 2022 up 113.83% from Rs. 93.05 crore in December 2021.

    Kirloskar Oil Engines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,220.441,228.121,017.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,220.441,228.121,017.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials561.82572.13485.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods180.07193.91205.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.49-4.13-7.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.7178.6773.11
    Depreciation25.6326.2924.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses191.17206.76173.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.55154.4962.81
    Other Income6.795.405.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.34159.8968.09
    Interest57.2046.8128.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.14113.0839.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax116.14113.0839.69
    Tax28.3930.6210.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.7582.4629.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.7582.4629.06
    Minority Interest--1.271.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.400.07--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.1583.8030.71
    Equity Share Capital28.9328.9328.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.095.792.12
    Diluted EPS6.065.772.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.095.792.12
    Diluted EPS6.065.772.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited