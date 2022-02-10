Kirloskar Oil Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.76 crore, up 6.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.76 crore in December 2021 up 6.17% from Rs. 958.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.71 crore in December 2021 down 53.65% from Rs. 66.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.05 crore in December 2021 down 27.33% from Rs. 128.04 crore in December 2020.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.59 in December 2020.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 163.30 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.61% returns over the last 6 months and 16.94% over the last 12 months.