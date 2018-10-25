App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 03:27 PM IST

Kirloskar Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.54 crore, up 5888.24% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.54 crore in September 2018 up 5888.24% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.83 crore in September 2018 down 5.52% from Rs. 33.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.04 crore in September 2018 up 1.52% from Rs. 35.50 crore in September 2017.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 34.69 in September 2017.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 953.35 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.76% returns over the last 6 months and -36.12% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.45 0.62 0.51
Other Operating Income 29.09 -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.54 0.62 0.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.51 1.71 0.99
Depreciation 0.67 0.54 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.11 2.72 2.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.25 -4.35 -2.89
Other Income 8.12 9.82 38.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.37 5.47 35.15
Interest 0.38 0.42 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.99 5.05 35.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.99 5.05 35.15
Tax 3.16 1.57 1.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.83 3.48 33.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.83 3.48 33.69
Equity Share Capital 9.71 9.71 9.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.78 3.58 34.69
Diluted EPS 32.78 3.58 34.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.78 3.58 34.69
Diluted EPS 32.78 3.58 34.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:01 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Kirloskar Ind #Kirloskar Industries #Results

