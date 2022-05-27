Kirloskar Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore in March 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.62 crore in March 2022 up 45.71% from Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.96 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,387.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)