Kirloskar Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore, up 32.04% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.47 crore in March 2022 up 32.04% from Rs. 16.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.96 crore in March 2022 up 17.79% from Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.62 crore in March 2022 up 45.71% from Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.96 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,387.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Kirloskar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.47 1.88 16.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.47 1.88 16.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.58 1.74 2.62
Depreciation 0.73 0.70 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.89 2.53 3.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.27 -3.09 9.31
Other Income 7.62 7.90 6.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.89 4.81 15.52
Interest 0.35 0.36 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.54 4.45 15.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.54 4.45 15.11
Tax 6.58 -0.31 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.96 4.76 13.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.96 4.76 13.55
Equity Share Capital 9.78 9.78 9.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.34 4.87 13.96
Diluted EPS 15.96 4.76 13.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.34 4.87 13.96
Diluted EPS 15.96 4.76 13.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:42 pm
