Kirloskar Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore, down 34.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore in March 2021 down 34.01% from Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.55 crore in March 2021 down 42.36% from Rs. 23.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.21 crore in March 2021 down 37.32% from Rs. 25.86 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.21 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,490.20 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.48% returns over the last 6 months and 198.40% over the last 12 months.