    Kirloskar Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, up 416.18% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in June 2023 up 416.18% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2023 up 403.73% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.75 crore in June 2023 up 441.58% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 3,592.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.47% returns over the last 6 months and 155.01% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.9333.361.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.9333.361.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel1.60----
    Employees Cost0.353.241.62
    Depreciation0.550.690.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.963.882.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.4725.55-3.12
    Other Income19.737.046.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2032.593.84
    Interest--0.390.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.2032.203.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.2032.203.47
    Tax12.067.211.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1424.992.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1424.992.41
    Equity Share Capital9.899.889.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--2,180.77--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2125.392.46
    Diluted EPS11.8725.212.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2825.392.46
    Diluted EPS11.9425.212.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

