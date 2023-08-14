Kirloskar Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore, up 416.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.93 crore in June 2023 up 416.18% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2023 up 403.73% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.75 crore in June 2023 up 441.58% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 3,592.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.47% returns over the last 6 months and 155.01% over the last 12 months.