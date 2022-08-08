Kirloskar Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 37.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in June 2022 up 37.3% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022 down 15.73% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 3.99% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2021.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,376.30 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.11% over the last 12 months.