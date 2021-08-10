Kirloskar Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 11.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in June 2021 down 11.27% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2021 up 115.04% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021 up 43.37% from Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2020.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2020.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,497.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.05% returns over the last 6 months and 130.29% over the last 12 months.