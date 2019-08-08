Kirloskar Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 217.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2019 up 217.74% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2019 down 17.53% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2019 down 12.31% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2018.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2018.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 665.35 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and -39.51% over the last 12 months.