Kirloskar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 203.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in December 2022 up 203.72% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 4.2% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in December 2022 up 44.1% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.