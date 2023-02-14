Kirloskar Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore, up 203.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.71 crore in December 2022 up 203.72% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 4.2% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in December 2022 up 44.1% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in December 2021.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 2,035.75 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.19% returns over the last 6 months and 42.14% over the last 12 months.