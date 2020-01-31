Kirloskar Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 16.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2019 down 16.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2019 up 79.21% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2019 up 44.54% from Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2018.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2018.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 645.30 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.41% returns over the last 6 months and -23.43% over the last 12 months.