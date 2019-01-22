Kirloskar Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 129.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in December 2018 up 129.89% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2018 down 22.61% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2018 down 23.3% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2017.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2017.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 883.55 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -39.69% over the last 12 months.