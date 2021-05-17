Kirloskar Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 750.82 crore, up 63.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 750.82 crore in March 2021 up 63.51% from Rs. 459.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.49 crore in March 2021 up 73.72% from Rs. 38.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.84 crore in March 2021 up 96% from Rs. 100.94 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 59.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 40.02 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,490.20 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.48% returns over the last 6 months and 198.40% over the last 12 months.