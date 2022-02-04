Kirloskar Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 935.75 crore, up 58.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 935.75 crore in December 2021 up 58.16% from Rs. 591.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.75 crore in December 2021 down 26.14% from Rs. 60.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.16 crore in December 2021 down 3.47% from Rs. 147.27 crore in December 2020.

Kirloskar Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 62.41 in December 2020.

Kirloskar Ind shares closed at 1,498.45 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and 78.94% over the last 12 months.