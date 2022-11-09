 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Ferro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,133.47 crore, up 18.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,133.47 crore in September 2022 up 18.27% from Rs. 958.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.00 crore in September 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 119.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.69 crore in September 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 186.90 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.66 in September 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 284.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.75% returns over the last 6 months and 20.46% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,133.47 949.88 958.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,133.47 949.88 958.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 757.96 606.20 575.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.44 -0.36 3.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.27 32.48 32.25
Depreciation 25.43 24.27 21.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 189.33 173.41 161.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.04 113.88 164.90
Other Income 21.22 14.63 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.26 128.51 165.63
Interest 20.21 19.28 5.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.05 109.23 160.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 114.05 109.23 160.58
Tax 32.05 25.38 40.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.00 83.85 119.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.00 83.85 119.91
Equity Share Capital 69.41 69.37 69.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,396.11 1,353.27 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.91 6.04 8.66
Diluted EPS 5.89 6.03 8.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.91 6.04 8.66
Diluted EPS 5.89 6.03 8.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 9, 2022
