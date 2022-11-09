English
    Kirloskar Ferro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,133.47 crore, up 18.27% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,133.47 crore in September 2022 up 18.27% from Rs. 958.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.00 crore in September 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 119.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.69 crore in September 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 186.90 crore in September 2021.

    Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.66 in September 2021.

    Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 284.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.75% returns over the last 6 months and 20.46% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,133.47949.88958.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,133.47949.88958.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials757.96606.20575.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.44-0.363.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.2732.4832.25
    Depreciation25.4324.2721.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses189.33173.41161.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.04113.88164.90
    Other Income21.2214.630.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.26128.51165.63
    Interest20.2119.285.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.05109.23160.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.05109.23160.58
    Tax32.0525.3840.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.0083.85119.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.0083.85119.91
    Equity Share Capital69.4169.3769.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,396.111,353.27--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.916.048.66
    Diluted EPS5.896.038.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.916.048.66
    Diluted EPS5.896.038.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

