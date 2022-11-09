Kirloskar Ferro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,133.47 crore, up 18.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,133.47 crore in September 2022 up 18.27% from Rs. 958.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.00 crore in September 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 119.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.69 crore in September 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 186.90 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.66 in September 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 284.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.75% returns over the last 6 months and 20.46% over the last 12 months.