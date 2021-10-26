Kirloskar Ferro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 958.38 crore, up 97.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 958.38 crore in September 2021 up 97.1% from Rs. 486.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.91 crore in September 2021 up 82.93% from Rs. 65.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.90 crore in September 2021 up 69.6% from Rs. 110.20 crore in September 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.75 in September 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 260.15 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)