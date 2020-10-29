Kirloskar Ferro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 486.24 crore, up 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 486.24 crore in September 2020 up 4.74% from Rs. 464.24 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.55 crore in September 2020 up 398.1% from Rs. 13.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.20 crore in September 2020 up 154.56% from Rs. 43.29 crore in September 2019.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2019.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 89.80 on October 28, 2020 (NSE)