Kirloskar Ferro Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 464.24 crore, down 14.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.24 crore in September 2019 down 14.08% from Rs. 540.33 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.16 crore in September 2019 down 51.4% from Rs. 27.08 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.29 crore in September 2019 down 27.07% from Rs. 59.36 crore in September 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.97 in September 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 80.25 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.53% returns over the last 6 months and -2.67% over the last 12 months.