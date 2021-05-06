MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kirloskar Ferro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 748.70 crore, up 67.05% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 748.70 crore in March 2021 up 67.05% from Rs. 448.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.33 crore in March 2021 up 135.4% from Rs. 57.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.69 crore in March 2021 up 120.48% from Rs. 89.21 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2020.

Close

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 213.15 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 131.56% returns over the last 6 months

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations748.70590.10448.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations748.70590.10448.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials389.02292.14251.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.02-1.04-11.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.9435.9724.33
Depreciation20.0919.2214.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses143.06118.31109.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.61125.5060.26
Other Income0.990.5614.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.60126.0674.53
Interest5.636.283.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax170.97119.7871.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax170.97119.7871.29
Tax35.641.4613.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.33118.3257.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.33118.3257.49
Equity Share Capital69.1769.0168.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.788.574.17
Diluted EPS9.788.544.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.788.574.17
Diluted EPS9.788.544.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Ferro #Kirloskar Ferrous Industries #Results #Steel - Pig Iron
first published: May 6, 2021 12:34 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.