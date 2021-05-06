Kirloskar Ferro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 748.70 crore, up 67.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.70 crore in March 2021 up 67.05% from Rs. 448.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.33 crore in March 2021 up 135.4% from Rs. 57.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.69 crore in March 2021 up 120.48% from Rs. 89.21 crore in March 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 213.15 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 131.56% returns over the last 6 months