Kirloskar Ferro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 448.18 crore, down 17.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.18 crore in March 2020 down 17.01% from Rs. 540.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.49 crore in March 2020 up 120.1% from Rs. 26.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.21 crore in March 2020 up 71.13% from Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2019.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2019.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 63.40 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.