Kirloskar Ferro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 540.04 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.04 crore in March 2019 up 15% from Rs. 469.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.12 crore in March 2019 up 75.07% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2019 up 39.35% from Rs. 37.41 crore in March 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 91.50 on May 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.42% over the last 12 months.