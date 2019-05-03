App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Ferro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 540.04 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 540.04 crore in March 2019 up 15% from Rs. 469.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.12 crore in March 2019 up 75.07% from Rs. 14.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2019 up 39.35% from Rs. 37.41 crore in March 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 91.50 on May 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.06% returns over the last 6 months and -11.42% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 540.04 582.52 469.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 540.04 582.52 469.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 346.14 362.36 297.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.80 7.64 8.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.79 22.90 21.67
Depreciation 14.29 14.01 12.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.69 119.16 108.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.93 56.45 21.30
Other Income 3.91 0.44 3.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.84 56.89 24.73
Interest 4.36 4.61 3.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.48 52.28 21.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.48 52.28 21.70
Tax 7.36 17.83 6.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.12 34.45 14.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.12 34.45 14.92
Equity Share Capital 68.82 68.65 68.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 2.51 1.09
Diluted EPS 1.89 2.50 1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 2.51 1.09
Diluted EPS 1.89 2.50 1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 3, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Ferro #Kirloskar Ferrous Industries #Results #Steel - Pig Iron

