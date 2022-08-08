 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kirloskar Ferro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 949.88 crore, up 15.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 949.88 crore in June 2022 up 15.44% from Rs. 822.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.85 crore in June 2022 down 39.89% from Rs. 139.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.78 crore in June 2022 down 28.11% from Rs. 212.53 crore in June 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.08 in June 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 209.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -29.55% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 949.88 900.56 822.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 949.88 900.56 822.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 606.20 562.75 451.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.36 11.11 -9.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.48 37.57 29.34
Depreciation 24.27 23.38 20.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 173.41 177.11 139.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.88 88.64 190.68
Other Income 14.63 9.07 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.51 97.71 191.69
Interest 19.28 12.19 5.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.23 85.52 186.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 109.23 85.52 186.35
Tax 25.38 20.26 46.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.85 65.26 139.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.85 65.26 139.50
Equity Share Capital 69.37 69.36 69.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,353.27 1,266.71 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 4.70 10.08
Diluted EPS 6.03 4.69 10.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 4.70 10.08
Diluted EPS 6.03 4.69 10.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Ferro #Kirloskar Ferrous Industries #Results #Steel - Pig Iron
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.