Kirloskar Ferro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 822.83 crore, up 286.23% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 10:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 822.83 crore in June 2021 up 286.23% from Rs. 213.04 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.50 crore in June 2021 up 916.27% from Rs. 17.09 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.53 crore in June 2021 up 1647.78% from Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2020.
Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2020.
Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 276.05 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.65% returns over the last 6 months
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|822.83
|748.70
|213.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|822.83
|748.70
|213.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|451.89
|389.02
|116.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.58
|-6.02
|9.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.34
|26.94
|19.55
|Depreciation
|20.84
|20.09
|17.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.66
|143.06
|55.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|190.68
|175.61
|-6.10
|Other Income
|1.01
|0.99
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|191.69
|176.60
|-5.49
|Interest
|5.34
|5.63
|6.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|186.35
|170.97
|-12.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|186.35
|170.97
|-12.31
|Tax
|46.85
|35.64
|4.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|139.50
|135.33
|-17.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|139.50
|135.33
|-17.09
|Equity Share Capital
|69.19
|69.17
|68.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.08
|9.78
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|10.03
|9.78
|-1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.08
|9.78
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|10.03
|9.78
|-1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited