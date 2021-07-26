Kirloskar Ferro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 822.83 crore, up 286.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 822.83 crore in June 2021 up 286.23% from Rs. 213.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.50 crore in June 2021 up 916.27% from Rs. 17.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.53 crore in June 2021 up 1647.78% from Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 276.05 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.65% returns over the last 6 months