Kirloskar Ferro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.04 crore, down 55.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.04 crore in June 2020 down 55.8% from Rs. 481.99 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.09 crore in June 2020 down 192.93% from Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2020 down 73.13% from Rs. 45.25 crore in June 2019.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 63.40 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.84% returns over the last 6 months and -11.64% over the last 12 months.