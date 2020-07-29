Kirloskar Ferro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.04 crore, down 55.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 213.04 crore in June 2020 down 55.8% from Rs. 481.99 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.09 crore in June 2020 down 192.93% from Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in June 2020 down 73.13% from Rs. 45.25 crore in June 2019.
Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 63.40 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -14.84% returns over the last 6 months and -11.64% over the last 12 months.
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|213.04
|448.18
|481.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|213.04
|448.18
|481.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.85
|251.30
|318.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.58
|-11.62
|-9.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.55
|24.33
|23.81
|Depreciation
|17.65
|14.68
|14.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.51
|109.23
|103.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.10
|60.26
|31.04
|Other Income
|0.61
|14.27
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.49
|74.53
|31.19
|Interest
|6.82
|3.24
|4.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.31
|71.29
|26.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.31
|71.29
|26.29
|Tax
|4.78
|13.80
|7.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.09
|57.49
|18.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.09
|57.49
|18.39
|Equity Share Capital
|68.92
|68.91
|68.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|4.17
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|4.17
|1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|4.17
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|4.17
|1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm