Kirloskar Ferro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 481.99 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.99 crore in June 2019 down 0.67% from Rs. 485.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.39 crore in June 2019 up 75.81% from Rs. 10.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.25 crore in June 2019 up 29.32% from Rs. 34.99 crore in June 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 80.25 on July 19, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and -0.31% over the last 12 months.