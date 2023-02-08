 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.09 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.09 crore in December 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 933.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2022 up 26.49% from Rs. 81.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.02 crore in December 2022 up 35.63% from Rs. 137.89 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,075.09 1,133.47 933.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,075.09 1,133.47 933.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 664.14 757.96 635.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.54 11.44 -34.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.12 36.27 34.23
Depreciation 26.45 25.43 22.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 197.62 189.33 160.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.30 113.04 115.04
Other Income 3.27 21.22 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.57 134.26 115.52
Interest 22.03 20.21 5.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 138.54 114.05 110.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 138.54 114.05 110.24
Tax 35.54 32.05 28.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.00 82.00 81.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.00 82.00 81.43
Equity Share Capital 69.44 69.41 69.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,501.44 1,396.11 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 5.91 5.88
Diluted EPS 7.37 5.89 5.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 5.91 5.88
Diluted EPS 7.37 5.89 5.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
