Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.09 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.09 crore in December 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 933.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2022 up 26.49% from Rs. 81.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.02 crore in December 2022 up 35.63% from Rs. 137.89 crore in December 2021.