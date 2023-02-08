English
    Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.09 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,075.09 crore in December 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 933.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2022 up 26.49% from Rs. 81.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.02 crore in December 2022 up 35.63% from Rs. 137.89 crore in December 2021.

    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,075.091,133.47933.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,075.091,133.47933.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials664.14757.96635.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.5411.44-34.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.1236.2734.23
    Depreciation26.4525.4322.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses197.62189.33160.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.30113.04115.04
    Other Income3.2721.220.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.57134.26115.52
    Interest22.0320.215.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.54114.05110.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax138.54114.05110.24
    Tax35.5432.0528.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.0082.0081.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.0082.0081.43
    Equity Share Capital69.4469.4169.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,501.441,396.11--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.425.915.88
    Diluted EPS7.375.895.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.425.915.88
    Diluted EPS7.375.895.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited