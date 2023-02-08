Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.09 crore, up 15.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.09 crore in December 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 933.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.00 crore in December 2022 up 26.49% from Rs. 81.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.02 crore in December 2022 up 35.63% from Rs. 137.89 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.88 in December 2021.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 389.85 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.48% returns over the last 6 months and 82.09% over the last 12 months.