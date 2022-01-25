Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 933.20 crore, up 58.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 933.20 crore in December 2021 up 58.14% from Rs. 590.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.43 crore in December 2021 down 31.18% from Rs. 118.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.89 crore in December 2021 down 5.09% from Rs. 145.28 crore in December 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.57 in December 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 196.00 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.24% returns over the last 6 months and 34.20% over the last 12 months.