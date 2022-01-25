MARKET NEWS

English
Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 933.20 crore, up 58.14% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 933.20 crore in December 2021 up 58.14% from Rs. 590.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.43 crore in December 2021 down 31.18% from Rs. 118.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.89 crore in December 2021 down 5.09% from Rs. 145.28 crore in December 2020.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.88 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.57 in December 2020.

Close

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 196.00 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.24% returns over the last 6 months and 34.20% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations933.20958.38590.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations933.20958.38590.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials635.67575.18292.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.283.04-1.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.2332.2535.97
Depreciation22.3721.2719.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses160.17161.74118.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.04164.90125.50
Other Income0.480.730.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.52165.63126.06
Interest5.285.056.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.24160.58119.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax110.24160.58119.78
Tax28.8140.671.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.43119.91118.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.43119.91118.32
Equity Share Capital69.2569.2169.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.888.668.57
Diluted EPS5.868.628.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.888.668.57
Diluted EPS5.868.628.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Ferro #Kirloskar Ferrous Industries #Results #Steel - Pig Iron
first published: Jan 25, 2022 11:11 am

