Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 590.10 crore, up 29.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.10 crore in December 2020 up 29.62% from Rs. 455.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.32 crore in December 2020 up 407.16% from Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.28 crore in December 2020 up 173.08% from Rs. 53.20 crore in December 2019.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2019.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 149.50 on January 25, 2021 (NSE)