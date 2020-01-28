Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 455.25 crore, down 21.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.25 crore in December 2019 down 21.85% from Rs. 582.52 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2019 down 32.28% from Rs. 34.45 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.20 crore in December 2019 down 24.96% from Rs. 70.90 crore in December 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.51 in December 2018.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 73.00 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -13.35% over the last 12 months.