Kirloskar Ferro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 582.52 crore, up 22.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.52 crore in December 2018 up 22.13% from Rs. 476.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.45 crore in December 2018 up 214.04% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.90 crore in December 2018 up 125.15% from Rs. 31.49 crore in December 2017.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2017.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 85.95 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.50% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.