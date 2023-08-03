Kirloskar Ferro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,502.47 crore, up 0.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,502.47 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 1,493.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.93 crore in June 2023 down 15.98% from Rs. 110.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.85 crore in June 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 186.69 crore in June 2022.

Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.74 in June 2022.

Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 511.85 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.13% returns over the last 6 months and 147.39% over the last 12 months.