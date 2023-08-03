English
    Kirloskar Ferro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,502.47 crore, up 0.58% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Ferrous Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,502.47 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 1,493.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.93 crore in June 2023 down 15.98% from Rs. 110.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.85 crore in June 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 186.69 crore in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Ferro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.74 in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Ferro shares closed at 511.85 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.13% returns over the last 6 months and 147.39% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,502.471,565.561,493.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,502.471,565.561,493.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials871.30877.70900.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.46-30.50-20.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.9288.9473.18
    Depreciation46.6847.9240.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses388.32408.39366.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.71173.11133.10
    Other Income4.4611.6012.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.17184.71146.03
    Interest29.2325.7020.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.94159.01125.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax135.94159.01125.61
    Tax43.0164.4523.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.9394.56102.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.9394.56102.08
    Minority Interest---6.348.52
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.9388.22110.60
    Equity Share Capital69.5069.4869.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,098.222,024.401,791.49
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.326.356.74
    Diluted EPS5.286.306.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.326.356.74
    Diluted EPS5.286.306.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Ferro #Kirloskar Ferrous Industries #Results #Steel - Pig Iron
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

