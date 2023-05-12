Kirloskar Bros Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 794.00 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 794.00 crore in March 2023 up 4.09% from Rs. 762.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.50 crore in March 2023 up 112.57% from Rs. 37.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.50 crore in March 2023 up 23.84% from Rs. 97.30 crore in March 2022.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.71 in March 2022.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 507.70 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.46% returns over the last 6 months and 81.29% over the last 12 months.