    Kirloskar Bros Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 794.00 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 794.00 crore in March 2023 up 4.09% from Rs. 762.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.50 crore in March 2023 up 112.57% from Rs. 37.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.50 crore in March 2023 up 23.84% from Rs. 97.30 crore in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.71 in March 2022.

    Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 507.70 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.46% returns over the last 6 months and 81.29% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations794.00611.90762.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations794.00611.90762.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials355.30300.60358.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.3034.9038.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks69.60-6.6069.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.0070.8066.70
    Depreciation10.6010.7010.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.70137.20142.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.5064.3077.20
    Other Income15.403.909.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.9068.2086.90
    Interest2.703.504.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.2064.7082.80
    Exceptional Items---5.30-25.10
    P/L Before Tax107.2059.4057.70
    Tax27.7014.9020.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.5044.5037.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.5044.5037.40
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.015.604.71
    Diluted EPS10.015.604.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.015.604.71
    Diluted EPS10.015.604.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

