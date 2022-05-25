Kirloskar Bros Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 762.80 crore, up 18.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 762.80 crore in March 2022 up 18.85% from Rs. 641.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.40 crore in March 2022 down 31.12% from Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.30 crore in March 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 89.60 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.84 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 264.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.