Kirloskar Bros Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 762.80 crore, up 18.85% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 762.80 crore in March 2022 up 18.85% from Rs. 641.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.40 crore in March 2022 down 31.12% from Rs. 54.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.30 crore in March 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 89.60 crore in March 2021.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.84 in March 2021.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 264.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.62% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Brothers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 762.80 521.00 641.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 762.80 521.00 641.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 358.00 335.60 346.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.90 27.50 55.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 69.50 -44.10 -17.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.70 62.40 60.20
Depreciation 10.40 10.60 9.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 142.10 110.30 111.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.20 18.70 77.60
Other Income 9.70 7.40 2.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.90 26.10 80.20
Interest 4.10 4.40 3.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.80 21.70 77.20
Exceptional Items -25.10 -- -4.10
P/L Before Tax 57.70 21.70 73.10
Tax 20.30 3.90 18.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.40 17.80 54.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.40 17.80 54.30
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 2.24 6.84
Diluted EPS 4.71 2.24 6.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.71 2.24 6.84
Diluted EPS 4.71 2.24 6.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
