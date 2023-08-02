Kirloskar Bros Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 581.20 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 581.20 crore in June 2023 up 7.15% from Rs. 542.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.70 crore in June 2023 up 321.25% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.90 crore in June 2023 up 90.61% from Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2022.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2022.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 835.35 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 159.26% returns over the last 6 months and 138.54% over the last 12 months.