English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kirloskar Bros Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 581.20 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 581.20 crore in June 2023 up 7.15% from Rs. 542.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.70 crore in June 2023 up 321.25% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.90 crore in June 2023 up 90.61% from Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 835.35 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 159.26% returns over the last 6 months and 138.54% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations581.20794.00542.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations581.20794.00542.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials336.00355.30342.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.0038.3040.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.5069.60-53.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.6080.0067.90
    Depreciation10.9010.6010.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.70145.70120.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5094.5014.00
    Other Income4.5015.406.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.00109.9020.40
    Interest3.002.703.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.00107.2016.60
    Exceptional Items-----4.10
    P/L Before Tax45.00107.2012.50
    Tax11.3027.704.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.7079.508.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.7079.508.00
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.2410.011.01
    Diluted EPS4.2410.011.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.2410.011.01
    Diluted EPS4.2410.011.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kirloskar Bros #Kirloskar Brothers #Pumps #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!