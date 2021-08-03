Kirloskar Bros Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 397.50 crore, up 51.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.50 crore in June 2021 up 51.2% from Rs. 262.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2021 up 146.67% from Rs. 12.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.30 crore in June 2021 up 460.53% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2020.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2020.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 416.40 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 198.92% returns over the last 6 months and 225.31% over the last 12 months.