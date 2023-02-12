Kirloskar Bros Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.90 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.90 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 521.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.50 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.90 crore in December 2022 up 114.99% from Rs. 36.70 crore in December 2021.