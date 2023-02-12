 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kirloskar Bros Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.90 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 611.90 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 521.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.50 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.90 crore in December 2022 up 114.99% from Rs. 36.70 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Brothers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 611.90 591.60 521.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 611.90 591.60 521.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 300.60 327.10 335.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 34.90 42.10 27.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.60 -16.70 -44.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.80 68.60 62.40
Depreciation 10.70 10.50 10.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 137.20 130.90 110.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.30 29.10 18.70
Other Income 3.90 7.30 7.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.20 36.40 26.10
Interest 3.50 3.90 4.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.70 32.50 21.70
Exceptional Items -5.30 -4.40 --
P/L Before Tax 59.40 28.10 21.70
Tax 14.90 7.60 3.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.50 20.50 17.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.50 20.50 17.80
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.60 2.58 2.24
Diluted EPS 5.60 2.58 2.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.60 2.58 2.24
Diluted EPS 5.60 2.58 2.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited