    Kirloskar Bros Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.90 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 611.90 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 521.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.50 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.90 crore in December 2022 up 114.99% from Rs. 36.70 crore in December 2021.

    Kirloskar Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations611.90591.60521.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations611.90591.60521.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.60327.10335.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.9042.1027.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.60-16.70-44.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.8068.6062.40
    Depreciation10.7010.5010.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.20130.90110.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.3029.1018.70
    Other Income3.907.307.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.2036.4026.10
    Interest3.503.904.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.7032.5021.70
    Exceptional Items-5.30-4.40--
    P/L Before Tax59.4028.1021.70
    Tax14.907.603.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.5020.5017.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.5020.5017.80
    Equity Share Capital15.9015.9015.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.602.582.24
    Diluted EPS5.602.582.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.602.582.24
    Diluted EPS5.602.582.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
