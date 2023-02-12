Kirloskar Bros Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.90 crore, up 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.90 crore in December 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 521.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.50 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.90 crore in December 2022 up 114.99% from Rs. 36.70 crore in December 2021.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2021.

Read More

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 354.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.66% returns over the last 6 months and 3.35% over the last 12 months.