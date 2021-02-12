Kirloskar Bros Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 464.30 crore, down 18.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.30 crore in December 2020 down 18.29% from Rs. 568.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.40 crore in December 2020 down 29.52% from Rs. 33.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.50 crore in December 2020 down 26.85% from Rs. 62.20 crore in December 2019.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.18 in December 2019.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 161.95 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)