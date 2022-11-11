 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirloskar Bros Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.00 crore, up 15% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 864.00 crore in September 2022 up 15% from Rs. 751.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.70 crore in September 2022 up 403.28% from Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.60 crore in September 2022 up 72.09% from Rs. 38.70 crore in September 2021.

Kirloskar Bros EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

Kirloskar Bros shares closed at 369.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.12% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.

Kirloskar Brothers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 864.00 784.10 751.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 864.00 784.10 751.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 442.00 428.50 369.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.20 44.10 40.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.60 -60.40 17.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.20 131.30 124.10
Depreciation 16.60 16.30 15.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 208.60 199.80 164.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.00 24.50 20.50
Other Income 4.00 7.30 2.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.00 31.80 23.30
Interest 8.00 7.30 7.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.00 24.50 16.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.00 24.50 16.00
Tax 12.00 9.30 12.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.00 15.20 3.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.00 15.20 3.80
Minority Interest -- -0.10 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.70 0.30 2.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.70 15.40 6.10
Equity Share Capital 15.90 15.90 15.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 1.94 0.76
Diluted EPS 3.87 1.94 0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.87 1.94 0.76
Diluted EPS 3.87 1.94 0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am
